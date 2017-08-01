Day 15 in Year 1205 of Our Lawgiver

Dear Diary,

“What’s so special about him?” I asked, when Zira first showed me this Bright Eyes, or Taylor, as he insisted on being called.

Zira, I’m afraid, was lost in his brutish, animal magnetism from the moment he scribbled a few words in the dirt. She coos over him. “Hello, Bright Eyes. How is Your Throat Today?”

Please. Give me a break.

It was bad enough I had to constantly grovel for Dr. Zaius. The “ape with the shovel” Zaius called me. No respect. Not from Dr. Zaius. Not even from that filthy man. If I didn’t know any better, I’d think Zaius had more respect for Bright Eyes than me. Would Zaius ever respect me? I am but a hapless passive chimp and not a crazy gun-wielding maniac.

Day 26 in Year 1205 of Our Lawgiver

Dear Diary,

That Taylor bastard is more trouble than he is worth. Well on his way to having his balls cut off if it weren’t for me. Any gratitude? Any gee, thanks Cornelius for saving me from castration? No, instead he simply bec0mes arrogantly insufferable.

Before it was all, “Help me Zira. Help me Cornelius. I’m lost in this crazy upside-down world” Next, it’s “I’ll take that gun thank you very much, and if you don’t like it, tough shit.”

And to see his ugly, flat face pressed against her lovely snout and to kiss her was enough to make me puke. When she giggled, I really had to wonder if the world weren’t upside-down after all.

Day 27 in Year 1205 of Our Lawgiver

Dear Diary,

Yesterday, I could barely keep myself from laughing out loud and shout with glee as I watched Bright Eyes ride off along the shore with his dimwit harlot. Zaius told me what he is going to find in the Forbidden Zone. The last laugh is going to be on Bright Eyes.

Ha, ha. Who’s so great now, Taylor, you rotten little shit? Good riddance, and I hope what you find drives you mad.