It's in the DNA
Match each snarky sentiment to a past president. Bonus points if you can guess each president's historical ranking (based on a composite of presidential rankings by fucking Nate Silver, Jan 2013).
- Actually, I did have sexual relations with that woman. And maybe some others as well.
- Not too keen on facts and details. As Top Executive, can rely on unreliable people around him to let him know what he should know. And Trees cause pollution.
- Personified Quaker work ethic by diligently keeping a list of all enemies who would eventually be audited by the IRS.
- a) Telegenic, charismatic personality used new political media of the day to defeat nasty old bag. b) Presidency opened up a whole new realm of sexual predation.
- In times of war, it is necessary to intern a large segment of population based on race, because fuck them.
- White supremacist propaganda screened at White House with an enthusiastic thumbs up by Prez for its “trueness”
- Has Secretary of War arrest Maryland legislators before they could make a crucial vote in order to "Keep America, an America with 39 States."
- That Hair.
- Relocated entire ethnic group, to a location where they would be happier, aside from the death, disease, and starvation of 25-30% of "deportees"
- Signed act that included new powers to deport foreigners and make it harder for immigrants to vote, because the Irish were a bunch of criminals and drunks. Plus, the opposition was saying mean things about him.
Answer Key
- Clinton - Rank #18
- Reagan - Rank #10
- Nixon - Rank #29
- JFK - Rank #9
- FDR - Rank #2
- Wilson - Rank #7
- Lincoln - Rank #1
- Fillmore - Rank #37
- Jackson - Rank #13
- John Adams, the first non-Quincy one - Rank #16