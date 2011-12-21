ADD Writing Style
Kim Jong-il is dead, and I like dogs. It’s better to eat dogs than pigs, because pigs are smarter. Bacon is tasty. Kittens are tasty. You shouldn’t keep chimps as pets. The rain forest is falling.
Unpublished Guy, a literary fiction sensation in a multitude of alternate universes, but not this one.
